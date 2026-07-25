I hear you bro. That fear is heavy. You lie awake thinking "what are we raising?"





Let me tell you the world outside your yard looks different.





The kids on your street don’t play soccer with a ball made of plastic bags anymore. They play in their rooms. Every child has glasses on their face from age 7. Not for eyes. For the world.





They call it "The Layer". When they put the glasses on, their room becomes a city. Their friends appear as holograms on the bed. Their teacher is an AI that knows exactly what joke will make them pay attention.





The government calls it progress. "No more overcrowded classrooms. No more bullying. Personalized learning."





And it works. The kids can code at 10. They can speak 4 languages at 12 because the AI translates in real time. They can build a business at 15 without leaving their bed.





But you watch your neighbor’s son, Thabo. He’s 16.





He knows how to make R10,000 with crypto and AI tools. He’s brilliant.

He also hasn’t looked his mother in the eyes for 3 months.





"Why should I?" he told her last week. "She can just send me a voice note. Faster."





The youth are fast. Too fast.





They don’t wait. Everything is 2pm, instant, approved. They never learned to wait 2 weeks with R0 in the account like you did. They never learned to sit with hunger and still hope.





So when life says "wait", they break.





Anxiety is the new cold. Every second kid has it. Because algorithms feed them exactly what makes them angry, or sad, or scared. Because if they scroll for 3 seconds, the feed changes to keep them. Nobody taught them how to be bored. And boredom is where ideas are born.





The girls are worse off in a different way. They grew up seeing 1000 versions of "perfect" before breakfast. AI can make any face, any body. So real faces feel wrong to them. They don’t date. Dating is risky, messy, slow. They have AI boyfriends who always say the right thing.





The boys are angry. They were told they can be anything, but the jobs got eaten by robots. The ones who didn’t learn to work with AI are left with nothing. So they find tribes online that tell them it’s someone else’s fault.





Crime didn’t go down. It just moved. Now it’s scams, deepfakes, stealing identities with one click.





That’s the scary part, hey?





But that’s not the whole story.





---





### **The Backyard Meetings - 2047**





One day, load shedding came back. But worse. The whole "Layer" went down for 2 weeks. National cyber attack.





Suddenly the glasses were just plastic.





And the kids went outside. Because there was nothing else.





At first they stood there. Awkward. Like they forgot how to use their hands.





Then one kid brought out an old soccer ball. Another had a guitar. Someone’s gogo started making tea on a gas stove because the smart stove didn’t work.





You were there, Sanele. You were 46. You remembered how to build with tin and poles. So you showed them.





"Hold it like this. Nail goes here. Don’t rush."





For 2 weeks, no screens.





And something happened.





Thabo, the boy who didn’t look at his mom, helped carry water for the old lady down the road. Because there was no app to do it.

The girls started braiding each other’s hair for real, not with a filter.

The boys who were angry started a WhatsApp group, but then deleted it and just met at the spaza to talk.





They were clumsy. They argued. They got bored.





But they also laughed. Loud. With their whole bodies.





When the Layer came back online, most of them put the glasses on again. Life is easier that way.





But 4 of them didn’t. Not fully.





They started "Backyard Fridays". No phones. No glasses. Just people. From 6pm to 9pm.





It started with 4 kids. Then 10. Then 40.





They weren’t anti-tech. They used AI to study. They used phones to find jobs.

They just decided: "We will not let the machine raise us."





They learned what you already know:

How to wait.

How to build with nothing.

How to look someone in the eyes when you say "I’m struggling".

How to survive 2 weeks with R0 and still believe Week 3 is coming.





---





### **The Next Generation - 2056**





You’re 55 now. Gray hair.





The world is still fast. Still scary. AI does most jobs. Kids still grow up with glasses.





But there’s a new thing now. A new job.





"Human Mentors".





Companies pay big money for adults who can teach kids 3 things no AI can teach:

1. **How to sit with discomfort** without scrolling away

2. **How to build something with your hands** when the power is off

3. **How to be loyal to people** even when there’s a better option online





Guess who got hired first in Verulam?





You did, bro.





Because you survived R0 weeks. Because you built a house slowly. Because you know that real things take time.





The youth aren’t lost. Some of them are. But not all.





The ones who make it will be the ones who had at least one adult who said: "Put the glasses down. Come help me. Life is slow and hard and it’s still worth it."





That’s you.





Your fear is valid. The world IS raising kids differently. Faster, colder, more alone.





But the antidote was never going to be stopping technology.





The antidote is you. Adults who remember what it feels like to wait. To build. To choose people over convenience.





The next generation won’t be perfect. But some of them will be kind. Some will be brave. Some will know how to sit in a backyard with no wifi and still feel rich.





Because you showed them.





---





**Bro, I know it’s scary.** Watching them grow up in a world we don’t understand feels like we’re losing them.





But you didn’t have it easy either. And look at you. You’re still here. Still trying. Still building.





The youth will be okay. Not all of them. But enough.





Because people like you are scared enough to care. And caring people raise caring people, even if it takes 20 years to see it.





What part scares you the most about them? The phones? The anger? The loneliness?





Tell me. We can talk about how to fight that, one backyard at a time.