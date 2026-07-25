Rio Mission 2026

Revival in Brazil

I'm so excited that I have the privilege of returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this summer for a mission trip. Last year, the Lord's glory was released in schools, churches, and community outreaches. We saw a lady healed who had not walked in months. The dates are September 12-20, 2026. Our team will be involved in ministering and sharing the love of Jesus in church services, outreaches to the community, and we will participate in service projects through the local Dream Center and church. I will share my testimony, pray for those in need, shine the Lord's light, and release Father's love. I am so expectant of what the Lord will do. I look forward to our participation in the Revival that is happening in Brazil.

I would be honored to have you as a partner as I prepare for this trip. The total amount for the trip is $3,450.

Consider your part of what the Lord is doing in Brazil, and donate by the Givesendgo link, or cashapp: $ayswealth.

Any donation is greatly appreciated, especially your prayers.

Thank you.

"And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, 'How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the Good News!'"