World Race Squad Leading

Surprise!! I’m not done with the World Race :) As most of my family and friends know, I was on mission overseas for the past 11 months with a squad of 20 people! I returned to the states on July 22nd and said goodbye to Z-Squad on the 26th. The Lord knew I needed Z-Squad, and He revealed himself to me in so many ways as we sought Him together this year. He opened my eyes, satisfied my soul, and changed my heart - and when ya find the one who satisfies your soul you’ll do anything for Him … Well, He has asked me to remain with Adventures in Missions for another season!!! I will be leading the same trip that I just went on as a Squad Leader along with two other Alumni!! I’ll be gone for 6 out of the 11 months. AND THE LORD HAS FILLED ME WITH SO MUCH EXCITEMENT!!! He’s calling me to ministry and fueling my fire for the nations and for the church. I’ve seen too much to live a life ashamed of the gospel that saves. The Lord is upholding me with a willing Spirit that is READY TO CONTINUE BRINGING HIS KINGDOM TO EARTH IN KENYA, UGANDA, AND NEPAL!!!!

I feel honored to have received this invitation to be apart of another squad, and I’d love to extend the invitation to you!! I would love to ask you to partner with me in prayer as the Lord prepares our leadership team and this squad for their 11 month trip. Pray the Lord would encounter them individually and fill them with fire to fulfill the Great Commission. Please be praying for intimacy with the Father and with one another as they live in community as a body of Christ!

I believe the Lord is calling me to ministry for longer than just the next 6 months, and I feel prompted to ask you to consider partnering with me by financially supporting this mission on a monthly basis. The Lord truly provided for my last trip with the World Race, and I trust that if He is calling me to full time ministry in the future, He will send partners! Intensely depending on the Lord as my Provider :)

So, as I continue to let the Lord lead me, I encourage you to let Him lead you, too! If He leads you to join me in interceding for this future squad, feel led to donate once, or choose to partner with me by giving monthly, I cannot thank you enough.

Here’s to another leap of faith!