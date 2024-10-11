Riley Minor Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $2,240
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hello! My name is Riley Minor, and I am currently raising funds for my first missions trip outside the U.S.!
This upcoming March of 2025, from the 1st to the 8th, I will be serving alongside Grace Community Church of York and TIME Missions to build a chapel for a local community in the Dominican Republic, as well as share the gospel and the love of Christ with the surrounding community during our time there.
This will be my first time traveling outside the U.S., so all contributions, prayers, and encouragement are deeply appreciated as I take this step of faith! I am looking forward to how God may challenge me and use me on this trip, so please consider partnering with me by making a donation towards my goal of $2,200, or by committing to pray for me and the rest of the team. Any excess donations will go towards others on the trip who may need additional support, and prayers are always needed. Thank you!
In Christ,
Riley Minor
Praying for you!
Hey Riley, We are excited that you are going on this trip and pray for you as you prepare. Happy New Year!
So happy to see you taking this step of faith, Riley! I’m praying the Lord blesses you in ways you never imagined and gives you eyes to see His hands at work around you!
Exciting opportunity! Praying for you and the team, Riley!
God bless you on this journey - it's a great opportunity!
So proud of you Riley! I know you are going to do some great work!
Hey we’ll be mission trip buddies… just on different continents. And, like, with a huge temperature difference, lol.
Hope you get to go! Been on three missions trips in my life and enjoyed all of them.
Praying that the Lord provides most abundantly in this phase of the mission, and that your trip will be a blessing both to those you're traveling to as well as to your own team!
Praying for you as you minister to those in need. May our Lord do a mighty work through your team!
