Riley Minor Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $2,240

Campaign created by Riley Minor

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York

Hello! My name is Riley Minor, and I am currently raising funds for my first missions trip outside the U.S.!

This upcoming March of 2025, from the 1st to the 8th, I will be serving alongside Grace Community Church of York and TIME Missions to build a chapel for a local community in the Dominican Republic, as well as share the gospel and the love of Christ with the surrounding community during our time there.

This will be my first time traveling outside the U.S., so all contributions, prayers, and encouragement are deeply appreciated as I take this step of faith! I am looking forward to how God may challenge me and use me on this trip, so please consider partnering with me by making a donation towards my goal of $2,200, or by committing to pray for me and the rest of the team. Any excess donations will go towards others on the trip who may need additional support, and prayers are always needed. Thank you!

In Christ,
Riley Minor


Recent Donations
Jill Barton
$ 40.00 USD
3 days ago

Jamie and Lauren BBurg
$ 1065.00 USD
14 days ago

Stephanie Dooley
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for you!

Shan and Kimberly
$ 150.00 USD
14 days ago

Hey Riley, We are excited that you are going on this trip and pray for you as you prepare. Happy New Year!

Susie Weber
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

So happy to see you taking this step of faith, Riley! I’m praying the Lord blesses you in ways you never imagined and gives you eyes to see His hands at work around you!

Pam Halter
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Exciting opportunity! Praying for you and the team, Riley!

Laura VAB
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Nicoline Miscenic
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Jason Joyner
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

God bless you on this journey - it's a great opportunity!

Matt Mikalatos
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Jenni Wenhold
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

So proud of you Riley! I know you are going to do some great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Ruth Mills
$ 40.00 USD
15 days ago

Hey we’ll be mission trip buddies… just on different continents. And, like, with a huge temperature difference, lol.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Hope you get to go! Been on three missions trips in my life and enjoyed all of them.

RJ M
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying that the Lord provides most abundantly in this phase of the mission, and that your trip will be a blessing both to those you're traveling to as well as to your own team!

Carol Harner
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you as you minister to those in need. May our Lord do a mighty work through your team!

Jake Greenland
$ 120.00 USD
18 days ago

Nicholas Harris
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

