Riley Minor Dominican Republic Mission

Hello! My name is Riley Minor, and I am currently raising funds for my first missions trip outside the U.S.!

This upcoming March of 2025, from the 1st to the 8th, I will be serving alongside Grace Community Church of York and TIME Missions to build a chapel for a local community in the Dominican Republic, as well as share the gospel and the love of Christ with the surrounding community during our time there.

This will be my first time traveling outside the U.S., so all contributions, prayers, and encouragement are deeply appreciated as I take this step of faith! I am looking forward to how God may challenge me and use me on this trip, so please consider partnering with me by making a donation towards my goal of $2,200, or by committing to pray for me and the rest of the team. Any excess donations will go towards others on the trip who may need additional support, and prayers are always needed. Thank you!

In Christ,

Riley Minor



