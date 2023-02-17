Support the Rikke Family

Hello friends, family, and extended family of God!

This past December, Melinda Rikke was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains. After testing, brain and lung cancer was found. Which is the same cancer that they thought was treated at the beginning of the year. The doctor immediately put her on radiation for the cancer.

Though they were wanting to do immunotherapy, there were many setbacks, and they struggled to get Melinda the care they asked for. Just after midnight on February 7th, Melinda was ushered into heaven with her family by her side.

The Rikke family could use the financial support, at this time, due to the medical expenses in the last 2 months. Please consider giving to lighten the load during this time. And please keep them in your prayers, most importantly

Thank you and God Bless!

