Support the Rikke Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $6,500
Campaign funds will be received by Reann Rikke
Hello friends, family, and extended family of God!
This past December, Melinda Rikke was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains. After testing, brain and lung cancer was found. Which is the same cancer that they thought was treated at the beginning of the year. The doctor immediately put her on radiation for the cancer.
Though they were wanting to do immunotherapy, there were many setbacks, and they struggled to get Melinda the care they asked for. Just after midnight on February 7th, Melinda was ushered into heaven with her family by her side.
The Rikke family could use the financial support, at this time, due to the medical expenses in the last 2 months. Please consider giving to lighten the load during this time. And please keep them in your prayers, most importantly
Thank you and God Bless!
February 17th, 2023
Melinda's memorial service will be streamed from this link today at 1:30 Pacific time:
https://www.youtube.com/@gatheringchurchpdx
February 13th, 2023
My Mom Melinda Rikke went to be with the Lord early Tuesday. She was able to be home and with those she loved when she went.
My Dad, Rachel and I wanted to invite anyone who would like to come to her service, on Friday 2/17 at 1:30 at The Gathering Church (5921 SE 88th Ave, Portland, OR 97266).
For those more local to Central Oregon, her graveside service will be Thursday 2/16 at 1:30 at Mount Jefferson Memorial Cemetery (NE Chapel Street Madras, OR 97741).
February 8th, 2023
Thank you so much for praying dear friends. At 12:54am Melinda went to be with God. After that one evening together she was ready. Our hearts may be broken but Her pain is over. To all of you who have supported her in this journey thank you. Earlier this week Dad got the chance to see all the kind words from you all, and a few days ago we read them with mom. It’s meant a lot thank you all.
February 7th, 2023
Today was such a busy day we missed updating you but know you were all praying anyway because we made it home! Several times in transport Mom nearly didn’t make it, but she rallied and has been able to rest in her bed. She hated the hospital so much and the doctor kept us there much longer that Moms wishes or ours. It is a huge relief to be free. Being with her family and dear friends, singing hymns, listening to dad play guitar she’s been much more responsive than the last few days. As always we ask for a miracle of healing. Prayers for pain relief especially at this time and good oxygenation as well. Thank you all for praying.
February 5th, 2023
Yesterday we advocated for her lung to be drained, something doctors planned to do at some point but where putting off. They drained more than 1000ml’s from her lung! Today is the day they told us she would be discharged to go home, which is what she’s asking for but she remains very weak and unable sit up without assistance. So prayers for her body to heal, to strengthen and for her to get to go home as she wants. Her nursing care was deplorable last night with the nurse ending her shift by not giving scheduled pain meds. So as long as we are here we do ask for prayer for good medical staff-which seems to be more a rarity these days unfortunately.
February 4th, 2023
Thank you for your prayers for her sodium levels, this have gone to the high end of normal so the doctor is very pleased with that. She will be monitored and go home tomorrow most likely. However she’s been struggling with her breathing now. The doctors need wisdom. Please pray for her heart rate and lungs as she regulates the new sodium levels.
February 3rd, 2023
Last night, Melinda had to be checked into the hospital again. Her gtube was easily fixed but it had been leaking so long that her sodium levels were dangerously high. We found out the hospital had sent her home with very high levels of sodium-too high to not be treated. So it’s not surprising her levels kept going up. Prayers for good treatment at the hospital and safe sodium levels to be released promptly. We all want to go home:)!
February 2nd, 2023
Emergency Prayer request from Reann this morning:
“Taking My mom into the emergency room her G-tube started leaking way too much overnight and she got really confused.”
January 31st, 2023
Being home has been such a blessing. We are trying to figure out the best ways to help her heal. She is starting physical therapy today and has been trying out a few foods with mango juice and homemade pudding being her favorites so far, after weeks of not eating. Prayers for strength and she continues to become more mobile and for sleep at night for her. She enjoys lots of cat naps but sleep throughout the night is hard after so many weeks of disturbed sleep at the hospital. Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement.
January 30th, 2023
We got to bring mom home yesterday late afternoon! After several blood transfusions the day before which were very much a surprise as the doctor hadn’t been monitoring her hemoglobin.
She had a rough night but felt calmer today. We would love prayer:
1 as she transitions home for strength to build and continued improvement.
2 where they placed the gtube needs to heal (doctors decided not to address this issue in the hospital)
3 calm, comfortable and peaceful nights sleep
Thank you all so much for your prayer.
January 28th, 2023
Okay today’s prayer:
We woke today with the news that Mom needs a blood transfusion. This is happening now. We are still making progress towards going home but are waiting on insurance approval for a couple things still. So prayers for both these processes would be so appreciated.
January 26th, 2023
Hello! Here is an update from Reann.
Prayer Update:
Yesterday marked our sixth week of being in the hospital, mom got her NG tube replaced with a Gtube so she’s one step farther to getting to go home! Prayer requests would be a smooth transition back home as well as continued improvement with nausea management. Physically she started on her own walking again and said she was surprised by her strength, so prayers for good PT and OT to guide a strengthening process. Thank you all for you prayers and support during this time!
