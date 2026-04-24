Help Julie Defend Right to Homeschool Her Children

For years, Julie has poured her heart into raising her children in a home filled with faith, prayer, and love for God. As a devout Catholic mother with a background in special education, she has dedicated herself to forming her children academically and spiritually, nurturing their hearts toward Christ and guiding them through a faith-centered learning environment.

Her children have grown beautifully under her care—supported by a rhythm of homeschooling, Catholic values, and a community that strengthened their identity as beloved children of God.

Recently, an interim court ruling has required a significant change to the children’s educational path. While the children were attending a homeschool hybrid Catholic school, beginning in the 2025–2026 school year, the Court ordered that they must attend a public school.

Julie honors the legal process, yet she also feels called as a mother to continue advocating for her children’s spiritual and educational formation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “Parents have the right to choose a school for their children that corresponds to their own convictions. This right is fundamental” (CCC 2229).

Julie seeks to preserve continuity in her children’s faith-based formation and to ensure that their unique educational needs—including specialized learning support—are met with the care they deserve. To do this, she took the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court, which agreed with her argument and vacated one of the rulings!

After years of ongoing litigation, evaluations, and court-related requirements, the financial burden has become far more than she can shoulder alone. Julie is turning to the Body of Christ—the community of believers—for help and prayer.

Your support will help pay for:

Faith-respectful appellate representation

Required evaluations and documentation

Court-related fees

Educational support for Julie’s children during this transition

Julie is striving to walk this difficult road with charity, obedience, and trust in God’s providence. She continues to pray for everyone involved in the case and offers her suffering for the protection and spiritual well-being of her children.

If you feel called, please help.

Your generosity—whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this fundraiser—will help Julie continue safeguarding her children’s faith-filled upbringing.

May God bless you abundantly for any support you give.