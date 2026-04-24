GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Julie Defend Right to Homeschool Her Children

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$305 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Morse

Help Julie Defend Right to Homeschool Her Children

For years, Julie has poured her heart into raising her children in a home filled with faith, prayer, and love for God. As a devout Catholic mother with a background in special education, she has dedicated herself to forming her children academically and spiritually, nurturing their hearts toward Christ and guiding them through a faith-centered learning environment.

Her children have grown beautifully under her care—supported by a rhythm of homeschooling, Catholic values, and a community that strengthened their identity as beloved children of God.

Recently, an interim court ruling has required a significant change to the children’s educational path. While the children were attending a homeschool hybrid Catholic school, beginning in the 2025–2026 school year, the Court ordered that they must attend a public school. 

Julie honors the legal process, yet she also feels called as a mother to continue advocating for her children’s spiritual and educational formation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “Parents have the right to choose a school for their children that corresponds to their own convictions. This right is fundamental” (CCC 2229).

Julie seeks to preserve continuity in her children’s faith-based formation and to ensure that their unique educational needs—including specialized learning support—are met with the care they deserve. To do this, she took the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court, which agreed with her argument and vacated one of the rulings!

After years of ongoing litigation, evaluations, and court-related requirements, the financial burden has become far more than she can shoulder alone. Julie is turning to the Body of Christ—the community of believers—for help and prayer.

Your support will help pay for:

  • Faith-respectful appellate representation
  • Required evaluations and documentation
  • Court-related fees
  • Educational support for Julie’s children during this transition

Julie is striving to walk this difficult road with charity, obedience, and trust in God’s providence. She continues to pray for everyone involved in the case and offers her suffering for the protection and spiritual well-being of her children.

If you feel called, please help.

Your generosity—whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this fundraiser—will help Julie continue safeguarding her children’s faith-filled upbringing.

May God bless you abundantly for any support you give.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve