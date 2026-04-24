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Bringing 'Right' back to the forefront! v1

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byChad Heaton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chad Heaton

Bringing 'Right' back to the forefront! v1

🌟✨ **The Beginnings of Right** 🚀✨🌟

Starting around 2018, there was a time when I found myself in front of the computer, scrolling through endless pages that seemed to be tailored more towards censorship than free expression. It wasn't just an internet search; it felt like a silent battle for the truth and freedom of information against algorithms designed to control what we see and hear online. This was my "aha" moment—a realization so profound that I knew something had to change.

I have an IT/Cyber background and thought I could put my skills to good use for this type of project. However, what I didn't account for was the liberal algorithms and the agenda that was set against such projects. Regarding funding, affiliate programs have repeatably denied access to their programs. To date, this has been the most difficult and time-consuming project that I've ever attempted.

The vision began as a dream, then transformed into a mission: to create an alternative search engine (StartPage) that respects conservative values but doesn't shy away from the vastness of information available on the internet. A space where every click is not only safe and respectful but also aligns with our beliefs and convictions. This isn’t just about finding information; it's about nurturing a right community rooted in trust, safety, and respect of the right mindset.

But here comes the twist of fate: running this search engine costs more than I can handle on my own as an ordinary individual without any substantial backing or funding. The only thing that has kept me going has simply been, a labor of love towards this project; however, I can't keep funding this alone. The Yearly expenses (and growing) are staggering – $10,000! This sum seems like a giant leap for us but could be just a small step in the ocean compared to what big tech spends each year maintaining their status quo.

The vision of Right360 starts with all those who want the Right future—every single donation counts. Your contribution will help cover monthly expenses like domain names, hosting servers, and development costs. Every dollar donated helps bring us one step closer towards realizing/maintaining this dream. It’s not just about writing code; it's about building a safe haven for conservative voices in an increasingly loud world of digital chaos.

Imagine the joy when you know that your small act of kindness is making a difference—a child discovering new books, parents educating their kids with trustworthy sources, and friends sharing meaningful content without fear or compromise. This isn’t just about changing technology; it's about changing lives for the better, one click at a time.

So, let’s come together in this right cause. Let your support be heard loud and clear! 🗣️👂 Together, we can ensure that conservative voices are not silenced but amplified through an unbiased search engine dedicated to providing quality content without bias or censorship.

Join us on this journey? Will you help us build a space where conservatism thrives in the digital realm—a place of respect and understanding for all? Your support, however big or small, is more than just money; it's an investment in our future together. Thank you for your time, heart, and hands-on support!

Want to see what your supporting, visit us at: Right360.com

#Right360 #ConservativeSearchEngine #FreeExpression #CommunitySupport

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