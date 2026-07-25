GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Vax Common Sense flyer Project/right 2 refuse bill

Goal$1,444 USD
Raised$85 USD

Fundraiser created byJill Zurovsky Hawkins

Vax Common Sense flyer Project/right 2 refuse bill

Help Me Continue My Vaccine Choice Advocacy Project.

For the past 11 years, I've dedicated countless hours to going to the Capital, creating educational materials and advocating for what I believe is a fundamental right: the freedom for every person to make informed medical decisions without coercion.

I created a flyer called "Vaccine Common Sense" for our California 120 legislators to encourage thoughtful discussion about medical choice, informed consent, and the belief that people should have the right to live naturally and make their own healthcare decisions and to get the right to refuse vaccine restored.

Recently, I took a major step forward in this effort. I traveled to the state Capitol and personally visited every legislative office, delivering my flyer and introducing my message. I also collected contact information for everyone one in every office so I could continue the conversation with legislators and their staff.

Since then, I've spent over 25 hours organizing every contact into a detailed database. My next step is to send my educational materials to every legislative office and encourage lawmakers to consider introducing legislation that would restore the right to refuse vaccines. I also plan to continue sharing concise educational videos and other resources to help explain why I believe informed consent and medical freedom are so important.

This work has required significant time, travel, printing, supplies, and ongoing communication. I'm asking for your support so I can continue this project over the coming weeks, return to the Capitol when needed, and keep advocating for policies that I believe will protect individual choice and to stop the segregation and discrimination people who decline vaccines.

Every donation—large or small—will help cover travel expenses, printing, outreach materials, communication costs, and the many hours required to organize and continue this grassroots effort.

If you believe in informed consent, respectful dialogue, and protecting the right of individuals and families to make their own medical decisions, I would be incredibly grateful for your support.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your encouragement, and for helping me continue this work. Every contribution and every share of this fundraiser helps move this project forward. Flyer is Vaccine Common Sense.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve