Vax Common Sense flyer Project/right 2 refuse bill

Help Me Continue My Vaccine Choice Advocacy Project.

For the past 11 years, I've dedicated countless hours to going to the Capital, creating educational materials and advocating for what I believe is a fundamental right: the freedom for every person to make informed medical decisions without coercion.

I created a flyer called "Vaccine Common Sense" for our California 120 legislators to encourage thoughtful discussion about medical choice, informed consent, and the belief that people should have the right to live naturally and make their own healthcare decisions and to get the right to refuse vaccine restored.

Recently, I took a major step forward in this effort. I traveled to the state Capitol and personally visited every legislative office, delivering my flyer and introducing my message. I also collected contact information for everyone one in every office so I could continue the conversation with legislators and their staff.

Since then, I've spent over 25 hours organizing every contact into a detailed database. My next step is to send my educational materials to every legislative office and encourage lawmakers to consider introducing legislation that would restore the right to refuse vaccines. I also plan to continue sharing concise educational videos and other resources to help explain why I believe informed consent and medical freedom are so important.

This work has required significant time, travel, printing, supplies, and ongoing communication. I'm asking for your support so I can continue this project over the coming weeks, return to the Capitol when needed, and keep advocating for policies that I believe will protect individual choice and to stop the segregation and discrimination people who decline vaccines.

Every donation—large or small—will help cover travel expenses, printing, outreach materials, communication costs, and the many hours required to organize and continue this grassroots effort.

If you believe in informed consent, respectful dialogue, and protecting the right of individuals and families to make their own medical decisions, I would be incredibly grateful for your support.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your encouragement, and for helping me continue this work. Every contribution and every share of this fundraiser helps move this project forward. Flyer is Vaccine Common Sense.



