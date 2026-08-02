Right On Point Massage LLC Studio Launch

Hi everyone,





My name is Onisha Robitson, and I'm the owner of Right On Point Massage LLC. I created this business from my passion and skill in trigger point therapy. Throughout my work, clients would often tell me, "The pain is right there!" Those words stuck with me and inspired the name.





My goal is to build a professional, welcoming massage business location where I can continue helping people find relief, relax, and feel better in their bodies.





I'm raising funds to take my business to the next level. The money will help me secure a studio space, purchase the equipment I need, and build a professional brand that represents the quality of my work. This includes a professional massage table, additional equipment, massage supplies, business essentials, and branded materials.





Your support would mean so much as I work to grow Right On Point Massage LLC. Thank you for standing with me.