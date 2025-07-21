Fired for my Political Beliefs

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,459
My name is Connor and I was recently shown in the latest Jubilee episode, as a result, unfortunately I was subsequently released from my job. I'm raising money as an emergency fund and for other expenses while I look for a new job.
Saw you on x. You were shared with me and my group of friends. As a fellow Catholic we got you back! Wish I could give more.
love you sappy
Fakecel sir But God bless praying for you
Fight like hell
Hi Pinesap. It’s Catholic Monarchist from X. I really enjoyed your segment in the Jubilee debate but had no idea you got fired. Because of that I will contribute and I hope you find work again soon.
Love you big guy. Great work on Jubilee, I see big things happening in your future!
Sorry to hear about that brother. Keep pushing the faith and being a voice in these times.
Ave Maria brother.
Hope this helps brother, god bless
Quite frankly, we love fascists.
We love you man
I saw you on Elijah’s show. Good luck man, I hope things work out for you.
