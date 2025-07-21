Campaign Image

Fired for my Political Beliefs

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,459

Campaign created by Connor

My name is Connor and I was recently shown in the latest Jubilee episode, as a result, unfortunately I was subsequently released from my job. I'm raising money as an emergency fund and for other expenses while I look for a new job.

Recent Donations
Show:
Catholic Quebecois
$ 10.00 USD
Just now

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
Just now

Tribunus Hammer
$ 10.00 USD
1 minute ago

Saw you on x. You were shared with me and my group of friends. As a fellow Catholic we got you back! Wish I could give more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 minutes ago

love you sappy

Augustine
$ 99.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Fakecel sir But God bless praying for you

Homer J Fuentes
$ 420.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Fight like hell

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Hi Pinesap. It’s Catholic Monarchist from X. I really enjoyed your segment in the Jubilee debate but had no idea you got fired. Because of that I will contribute and I hope you find work again soon.

Gloyper1
$ 50.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Love you big guy. Great work on Jubilee, I see big things happening in your future!

Ryan Lee
$ 20.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Sorry to hear about that brother. Keep pushing the faith and being a voice in these times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Ave Maria brother.

RealAmericanMedia
$ 20.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Hope this helps brother, god bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Quite frankly, we love fascists.

Elijah Schaffer
$ 500.00 USD
34 minutes ago

We love you man

Cody
$ 100.00 USD
54 minutes ago

I saw you on Elijah’s show. Good luck man, I hope things work out for you.

SlickWick
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

