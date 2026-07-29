Rides new car

So I recently lost my rides to work, very long story but I use up all my paychecks on Ubers/Lyfts, I need rides to and from work, otherwise I wouldn't be making this, I've tried everything. Any or a little donation will help me, Ive been trying to get my drivers license and a car, but between using all my paychecks it seems impossible. So I would appreciate anything I receive or if I don't receive anything it won't be a big deal, but it's worth a shot.