Riderzen -miles for shelter

Riderzen — 47 Counties, 470 Life Boosts: KSh 1,000 Can Change a Week





I’m riding a motorbike to all 47 counties in Kenya. In each county, I give 10 homeless people a KSh 1,000 cash boost for food, medicine, or shoes. 470 lives changed. Sponsor your county for KSh 10,000. Every boost filmed.

Full Story — for the main page:

The Problem We All See

Every town in Kenya has people sleeping on the street. KSh 100 can buy them lunch. But KSh 1,000 can change their whole week — medicine for malaria, shoes for job hunting, credit to call family, or food for their kids.





The Solution: Riderzen — 47 Counties, 470 Life Boosts

I’m Haron Karuko from Nairobi. I’m riding a motorbike to all 47 counties in Kenya. But this isn’t a trip — it’s a mobile life-boost network.





How KSh 1,000 Works:

1. You donate: KSh 1,000 = 1 person helped. KSh 10,000 = sponsor your whole county. 2. I ride there: With local church/street leaders, we identify 10 people in real need. 3. We film the boost: KSh 1,000 given on camera at the County HQ sign. They tell us what they’ll buy. 4. You see the impact: 1-week follow-up video. “James bought malaria meds. Mary sent 500 to her mum. Peter bought work shoes.” 5. Repeat 47 times: 470 lives changed across Kenya.

Why This Is Different

Not kits. Not handouts. Dignity + choice + proof.

KSh 100 kits last a day. KSh 1,000 lets them solve their real problem today. And you see exactly what your money did.





Phase 1 Goal: KSh 65,000 to Launch

This gets the bike on the road + first 50 life boosts:

• Bike service + insurance: KSh 15,000 • 50 boosts × KSh 1,000: KSh 50,000 • First counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado

Once Phase 1 is funded, I start riding. Every new KSh 10,000 unlocks the next county.





Total Goal: KSh 470,000

47 counties × KSh 10,000 = 470 people helped. That’s 10 stories from every corner of Kenya.





Donor Perks — You Pick Your Impact: