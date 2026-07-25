Ride Beyond Borders

“We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps.” Proverbs 16:9 NLT

Howdy everyone! My name is Vivian, and I need your help!

Have you ever felt like your life lacked direction, watching the world move forward while you’re left wondering how to catch up? I’ve been there, and it’s a tough place to be.

My Journey So Far

When I graduated from high school in 2024, I had just decided that I needed to take a step away from school. I thought I was going to study fine arts, but realized that was NOT what God had for me, but that left me questioning what I was meant to be doing instead. A few weeks later, I knew why God led me away from my plans.





The summer of 2024 became the best summer of my life when I served as a counselor and wrangler at a camp for special needs children in North Texas. During this time, I was introduced to Equine Therapy, and it became clear that it was my purpose.

After the camp season, I began researching how to get licensed in Equine Therapy. I also considered moving from home to work at various clinics across the United States. While I was researching and working full-time, God opened my eyes to a pressing issue: many children worldwide lack access to occupational therapy, often due to locational, financial, or resource limitations. This has shaped my mission: to train local workers in various countries to provide equine therapy for special needs children at no cost, ensuring low-income families have equal access to this essential therapy.

What I’m Doing Now

I am currently studying animal science at Blinn College, concentrating on equine veterinary medicine. I aim to transfer to Texas A&M University either next semester or the following year, depending on scholarships and funding. Once I earn my degree, I plan to obtain my equine therapy instructor license through P.A.T.H. International. My path may lead me directly to the mission field or on to veterinary school, guided by God’s direction and provision.

You might wonder why I’m studying equine veterinary medicine. The answer is simple: For therapy horses to be effective, they need proper care from the inside out. My mission cares for both the horses and the children they help.

How You Can Help

To continue my studies, journey out on vision and mission trips, and have the capacity to volunteer with local equine therapy clinics, I need to raise support. Your financial contributions will help me stay in school and ultimately get to the field.

Your support will go towards:

Tuition

School Supplies

Education-Related Expenses

Mission Trips

How to Contribute

I’m utilizing GiveSendGo, a platform that enables missionaries like me to connect with generous donors like you. Unlike other platforms, GiveSendGo does not take an administrative fee. Instead, they accept offerings to support other missionaries. I have chosen for 1% of every donation to my platform to go back to GiveSendGo to help them maintain their operations. $0.30 of each donation covers third-party processing fees.

Thank you for considering supporting my mission. Your generosity will make a real difference in the lives of children and horses alike! Soli Deo Gloria!







