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Ride With Ed's Heart Heal His Battle!

Goal$350,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarol Garlock

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carol Garlock

Ride With Ed's Heart Heal His Battle!

🌟 **When Love Meets Reality**

I remember the moment I first laid eyes on Ed—it was love at first sight. The kind of serendipitous meeting that only happens in movies, right there in our small hometown. Fast forward a few years and we're still going strong, even through life’s inevitable ups and downs. But lately, things haven’t been easy for us.

Ed was rushed to the hospital with agonizing pain from a bowel blockage, only to face another shock—sepsis. Being sepsis and the strain on his body caused his heart to be in Afib. It felt like our world had stopped spinning on its axis. Amidst this chaos, they discovered he has a heart defect that needs immediate attention but can’t be addressed until his sepsis is under control.

You see, Ed isn't just any truck driver; he’s an over-the-road professional who depends heavily on good health to do what he loves and support our family.

I watch as my husband fights battles he never expected—battles that are stripping away years of hard-earned savings and threatening the stability we’ve worked so hard to build together. But amidst all this hardship, there is resilience; it's written all over Ed’s face when he talks about getting back on the road, feeling strong again. Ed knows that without help with the medical bills and our everyday living expenses, we could lose everything. The stress this puts on him is not good for his health.

We need a miracle—and you could be that beacon of hope for us. Your support isn’t just financial help; it’s a lifeline to our dreams and future together. This campaign is more than raising money; it's about reclaiming stability and security in the face of life's unpredictability.

Ed often says, "The only way out is through." And today, we need you to be that passageway for us—to help him heal physically so he can continue healing emotionally. After all these years on the road, it's hard for him to face the possibility that he may no longer be able to do this job, and without his income and the mounting medical debt were not sure where we will end up. With every dollar donated, you’re helping write a new chapter in our lives where hope always wins over hardship.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Together, we can turn heartache into harmony and dreams back into reality. ❤️

#SupportEd #LoveFightsHarder

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