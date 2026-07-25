Ride of Hope - Revive Our Family's Mobility/ bills

Hi friends,

We’re reaching out because our family is in an urgent situation and we need help getting back on the road. Our situation has gotten worse as now because nobody could get to work, they have no job so we are now needing funds to pay bills and get a vehicle.

So if anyone can help???

Our SUV is no longer safe to drive — the frame has cracked badly — and we rely on a dependable vehicle every day. We need a reliable SUV or van that seats 7 so we can get to:

Work Doctor and specialist appointments Bloodwork and ongoing medical care Church and ministry commitments Appointments and needs for our special-needs family member

Right now, not having safe transportation is affecting nearly every part of our life. We’re doing our best to keep up, but we’ve reached a point where we can’t solve this on our own fast enough.

Our goal is to raise funds toward a safe, dependable vehicle as soon as possible, so our family can stay working, keep medical care on track, and maintain the stability we’ve fought hard for.

If you’re able to help — whether by giving or simply sharing — we’re truly grateful. Every bit helps us move one step closer to getting back to normal.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you for standing with our family.

With gratitude,

Brian Neice and Family.