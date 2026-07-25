Ride for Souls: Fuel Hope in Nigeria

🌍✨ Hola, queridos seguidores y amigos! 🌍✨ Emotionally charged moment: Today, I stood at the edge of my village, gazing towards one of our outreach sites. It's a place where we meet with villagers under the shade of mango trees, sharing stories and teaching them about Jesus. But as I looked around, my heart ached. The path to these villages is rough terrain—treacherous, rocky paths that are nearly impassable during monsoon season. The real struggle: We've been trying for months now to repair our old motorcycles so we can reach the villagers without fail. It's a daily battle against nature and sometimes even within ourselves as funding has always been an issue. The motorcycle costs about 300,000 NGN - this cost is just one of many that make us struggle financially every month! Hope: But here’s where you come in! Your support can change lives drastically by helping provide the much-needed motorcycles. These aren't ordinary bikes; they are bridges to people who need Jesus, hope and basic medical advice desperately. Each donation – no matter how big or small - fuels our mission of spreading love and faith in every village we visit. A warm human call-to-action: Let’s bring a little sunshine into the lives of these villagers! They eagerly await us to share God's word with them, and now they can do more without worrying about roads being too tough or motorcycles breaking down on their way. Your gift will mean we don’t have to turn back disappointed when rain makes certain routes impassable anymore. Together, let’s make this happen! 😊🙏 #MissionNG #SpreadLoveNotDebt