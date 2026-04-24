Ride against Slaughter

I’ve been around horses for as long as I can remember. Some of my earliest memories are the sound of hooves in the dirt, the smell of hay in the barn, and the quiet comfort you only find standing beside a horse that trusts you. Horses were never just animals to me — they were family, teachers, and pieces of my heart.





A few nights ago, I was scrolling through a kill pen website when I saw her.





A buckskin mare with soft eyes and a tired expression that stopped me in my tracks.





There was something about her that felt different. Maybe it was the way she stood quietly among the chaos, or maybe it was the look in her face that reminded me of so many good horses I’ve loved throughout my life. The moment I saw her, I couldn’t stop thinking about her.





Most people see a listing. I see a life.





I see a horse that may have once carried children down trails, trusted humans without question, and gave everything she had. I see an animal that deserves safety, kindness, and one more chance — not a terrifying end.





People who grow up around horses understand the connection isn’t something you can easily explain. Horses teach patience, resilience, compassion, and trust. They carry us through some of the best and hardest moments of our lives. And after everything they give us, they deserve dignity in return.





That’s why I want to rescue this mare.





Not because she’s perfect. Not because I need another horse. But because when you’ve spent your life loving horses, sometimes one reaches into your heart and you simply know you’re supposed to help them.





I can already picture her standing in a safe pasture, ears forward, finally able to rest without fear. I picture the day she realizes she’s home.





And I hope I can be the person who gives her that chance.