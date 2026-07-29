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Rick's Fight for His Children and Justice

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byRichard Leniek

Fundraiser funds will be received by Richard Leniek

Rick's Fight for His Children and Justice

Rebuilding From the Ashes

From a successful career alongside a Nobel Laureate to the harsh reality of the streets—this is a father’s urgent cry for justice, survival, and the chance to hold his children again. Imagine losing your career, your home, your stability, and your family overnight due to a systemic loop of allegations, leaving you to fight a multi-year battle just to prove your humanity.


My name is Rick. I am a father, a holder of three college degrees, an alumnus of the Alpha Phi Omega community service fraternity, and a former Environmental Health and Safety Manager and Researcher in the pharmaceutical industry. Today, I am homeless, without transportation, and locked in a daily struggle for basic survival. I am breaking my silence to ask for your help, your prayers, and your solidarity.


The Day My World Was Dismantled

In 2020, my life was completely upended. Based on unproven allegations that never held up in a true court of law, I became entangled in the parallel mechanism of "Red Flag" laws and Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).


Even though my actual criminal charges were ultimately dropped, the administrative system kept me on an ERPO list. This administrative label effectively branded me a "danger to society" without a standard trial or cross-examination. The collateral damage to my life has been total:


  1. Loss of Family: I have been forced into alienation from my two children for over six years. They were just 3 and 5 years old when this began; they are now 9 and 11.
  2. Loss of Career & Home: My booking photos were published, costing me my professional career. My home was given away, and I was left with nothing.
  3. Employment Barriers: Because of the liability attached to my legal status, I have been unable to secure employment—even at organizations that routinely hire convicted felons.


For the first four years, I endured eight different attorneys and endless continuations just to secure a basic plea deal. The toll this has taken on my mental and physical health is immense. Subsequent evaluations by medical professionals and social security officials have concluded that I possess a clean bill of mental health, suffering only from severe PTSD directly caused by the institutional trauma of this ordeal.


Phase 1: The Bridge to Stability

Right now, I am completely displaced. I have been staying briefly with a kind resident, but the intense scrutiny and pressure from local authorities mean I must return to the streets to protect them from facing eviction on my account.


But I refuse to give up. My immediate goal is to travel directly to the FBI field office in Tampa, FL, to formally file my documentation regarding the systemic civil rights and due process violations I endured. I am seeking relief under 18 USC 241 and 42 USC 1983 for the systemic abuse of process that stripped me of my rights and my children.


"I am sharing this story so my children will know the truth:

I never gave up on them, and I never stopped fighting to come home."


How You Can Stand With Me

I am trapped in a cycle where anyone who tries to assist or hire me faces immense social and local pressure. If you choose to support my journey, please feel free to do so anonymously for your own peace of mind.


In this initial phase of recovery, your generous donations will go directly toward:


  1. Survival and Shelter: Securing a safe place to sleep, food, and basic necessities.
  2. Transportation: Funding my travel to the FBI field office in Tampa to deliver my evidence.
  3. Legal Representation: Helping me secure a dedicated civil rights attorney who can take on a complex case, similar to those defended by whistleblower advocates.


Other Ways to Help

If you cannot donate financially, you can still provide incredible support:


  1. Share My Story: Please post this link on your social media pages, via email, or within your community groups to help me find civil rights legal aid.
  2. Keep Me in Your Prayers: I deeply welcome your prayers for safety, strength, and eventual reunification with my children.


Thank you for reading, for your compassion, and for standing with a father fighting for his life. Rick can be reached directly at rleniek@gmail.com and will provide evidence to back these statements and for review by prospective law firms considering this case.



Leniek Publications

  1. Cancer Research

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Synthesis-of-peptide-oligonucleotide-conjugates-for-Civitello-Leniek/b699b670ab7d83d20ed79b46e6ab022f48b13449


  1. New Compound Discovery

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Novel-magnetic-and-heat-capacity-properties-of-the-Cage-Leniek/8e9f1f36c495e086863a077d98fabb70108965a0


Leniek Fundraising

  1. Florida Tech Relay for Life

https://news.fit.edu/archive/florida-tech-raises-more-than-30000-for-relay-for-life/

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