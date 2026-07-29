Ricks Fight Against Metastatic Colon Cancer

Rick is courageously battling Stage 4 (Metastatic) Colon Cancer that has spread to his lungs, liver, and kidneys. At 58 years old, he continues to fight this devastating disease with incredible strength, faith, and determination every single day.





Despite being proactive with his health and routine screenings, Rick’s diagnosis came unexpectedly and completely changed his life. In January 2025, he underwent major surgery before his insurance coverage became active, forcing him to pay out of pocket for critical lifesaving care. The financial burden quickly became overwhelming, draining his savings and retirement while leaving him with substantial medical and credit card debt.





For the past year and five months, Rick has endured aggressive chemotherapy treatments that have taken a serious toll physically, emotionally, and financially. While he continues to fight with everything he has, the ongoing treatments and side effects have been extremely difficult.





This fundraiser has been created to help ease the burden of ongoing medical expenses, specialized treatment costs while giving Rick the opportunity in exploring alternative and integrative treatment options that may improve his quality of life and give his body a much needed break from the harsh effects of chemotherapy.





Rick remains strong in his faith and hopeful for the future. Even during his own battle, he hopes to one day help advocate and raise financial support for others facing cancer and similar financial hardships.





Any donation, prayer, or share truly means more than words can express. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support as Rick continues this fight with courage and hope.





#FightForRick #Stage4ColonCancer #MetastaticColonCancer #ColonCancerAwareness #CancerSupport #CancerWarrior #FaithHopeStrength



