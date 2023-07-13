Supporting Richard Sacks

Please help and share this campaign with all your contacts right now. Our dear friend Richard (Dr. Richard Sacks, founder of the non-profit Lost Arts Research Institute, also Lost Arts Radio and Planetary Healing Club) is in a personal crisis situation and needs our help. He would probably choose to fade away quietly and disappear rather than ask for the help, and in fact that is what he has been doing. Richard is a private consultant and Essene teacher of health and consciousness, an independent health scientist since 1965, working to solve the riddles of degeneration and "aging," plus exploring ways to use consciousness itself, to reverse the agendas of planetary destruction.

Richard healed the last of his own health problems by about 1980 by natural means, without the medical system. For the next 40 years, he maintained an almost ageless condition with no health issues at all. He estimates that he reversed his own biological age by about 30 years. Until September of 2020. That's when Richard was speaking publicly about the scam of COVID and the vaccines. All vaccines.

It started with a sharp knife pain in the back, followed quickly by Parkinson's-like symptoms, total digestive shutdown, symptoms of cancer, complete inability to sleep, nervous system meltdown with loss of balance and coordination, neuropathy, muscle cramps, not being able to digest or assimilate food, all at once, plus unwanted weight loss of about 40 pounds.

In addition, Richard’s ability to physically speak is now seriously limited by this same, still unnamed, life-threatening condition. All of this means no revenue from his consulting work, and no interviews until the situation improves. Doctors and other natural health and TI experts working to solve and reverse the condition are expensive. Their time, testing costs, supplements and therapies will be possible only if many of us help and share this campaign widely with our networks of friends.

Other targeted individuals and their friends have urged Richard to back off his work, delete the radio show archives, lay low for a couple of years, to stop exposing the global criminals and how to beat them. But after three years of every day pain and intense distress, he refuses to back off at all. So this is our opportunity to show appreciation for Richard's work, helping him get back to that work, plus helping him pay for the doctors, natural treatments and supplies that his self-directed recovery program requires.

Please find it in your heart to give whatever you can to help him get his mission back on track, so he can complete his service to humanity. Any amount will be greatly appreciated as every dollar counts. Please consider sharing this campaign even if you don't have the ability to give right now. Please also send prayers to Richard while he navigates an intense and unexpected healing journey, to neutralize and recover from this life-threatening attack. Our help is urgently needed. Please share this widely, right now. We are all Richard's family.