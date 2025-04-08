Belize Mission Trip - Serving with Love and Compassion

Hey friends! Shawn, the kids, and I are thrilled to announce our very first international mission trip to Belize in February 2026! As part of the field team from Centerpoint Community Church in Salem, NH, we'll be partnering with a local church to serve the community in whatever ways they need. From building chicken coops and bunk beds, to running VBS and medical care, we're eager to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Your support will go towards covering the trip cost of $1600 per person, including airfare, ground transportation, and meals. Your contribution will not only help us fund this mission but will also enable us to provide much-needed resources and care to the people of Belize. Join us on this incredible journey as we serve with love and compassion! #BelizeMissionTrip #ServingWithLove #CompassionInAction