RGV TO ISRAEL

My husband has the opportunity to travel to Israel on an educational and leadership-focused trip. During his visit, he’ll learn about the history, culture, and government of Israel, as well as meet with Israeli government officials and community leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between Israel and the United States.





We’re raising funds to help cover the cost of the trip. If you’d like to support him, we’d be incredibly grateful. Every donation helps, and sharing this post means just as much. Thank you for your support and prayers.



