RFU Wilderness First Responders

For our group being outside and in the wilderness is a constant. We host most or all of our events under the wide open sky and because of this there are certain risks associated that we want to mitigate for our people. In an effort to do this we are committed to getting the training we need to be able to provide medical care to our folks. This is why we have signed up for the NOLS Wilderness First Responder course and will be sending 3 of our members to take this course and bring back these valuable skills to our members. The costs for this are high for the individuals going so we wanted to open this up to the wider community and give our people the chance to invest in the skills and capabilities of our team. We appreciate any amount that you can give so that we may be able to protect the folk and provide the training to others interested in our mission as well.