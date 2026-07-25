They promised to release files on JKF, RFK, Epstein and MLK

But none of this happened, instead we just got heavily redacted and redundant files.

I can tell all of these stories, as I have for 911 and NUMEC.

RFK jr is currently in office so this film needs to be the next one I do. I will cover who did it, I already have and more importantly WHY it was done as well as who covered it up. This isn't as large of a film as 911 and their is no book so this will not cost as much or take as much time to complete.