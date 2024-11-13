My friend Megan and her family are currently struggling to support themselves due to the progression of her Scleroderma, and the medical costs associated with her care. They have five children they support, and live in Alaska, one of the most expensive states to live in. They are a wonderful Christian family, and they just need a little help to get by right now, as the disease process has essentially immobilized her, and she is in great pain. She was working until she was physically unable, but she now has become so disabled she can no longer work, which has put great strain on her family, especially her husband, who is now the sole bread winner. Winter is approaching for them, and they are struggling to heat their home, and meet their bills, while also getting Megan the medical care she needs. Any donations are welcome and appreciated, and will go to heating their home, feeding their children, and helping support their family as they are ravaged by costly medical procedures and prescription costs

Scleroderma is a medical condition that causes hardening and thickening of the tissue of internal organs, and the skin. It is extremely painful and disabling. It is also a very deadly disease, and expensive to treat as well. Please help if you can, as the Rexen family is a wonderful family, and this is such a hard road to travel without help and support from a community