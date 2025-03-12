ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ANTI TESLA HATE

We have posted a REWARD of $1,000 for the successful ID that leads to an arrest of the individual who assaulted my wife and vandalized our Tesla Cybertruck. We have had multiple requests since our initial post right after the incident to setup a donation campaign for anyone who wants to contribute to a reward. To be clear, these donations will be ADDED to our $1,000 in order to increase the reward. If the individuals have not been identified by the end of this campaign, any funds raised will go toward a Tesla community event to combat the hate and violence.

Incident Details

The incident occurred on March 3, 2025 at 8:07 PM around 915 Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans, LA. During the Orpheus Mardi Gras parade. We were asked to help the parade organizers by carrying the parade marshals in our Cybertruck. There were 5 Cybertrucks in the parade and all received unprovoked hate by unhinged maniacs in the crowd. We have pulled video footage from the vehicle's security cameras and filed a police report with the New Orleans Police Department (Report ID O-00208-25).



