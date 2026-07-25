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Rev's Road Rescuer: A Priest's Journey Car Fund

GoalKES 1,350,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byTusingwire John Bosco

Fundraiser funds will be received by Harriet Muendo Muendo

Rev's Road Rescuer: A Priest's Journey Car Fund

🌍✨📿 Greetings, friends and fellow believers! I'm reaching out to you from a place where faith is as vital as the air we breathe. I am a Rev. Father in a remote corner of Kenya, serving our Lord with all my heart and soul—or at least that’s what it feels like when navigating rugged roads on foot or by bicycle! 🚲🕌 In this beautiful yet challenging land, every day is an adventure of faith as we strive to spread God's love in even the most remote areas. But let me share a moment with you... A few months back, I had just finished leading our community through morning prayers when one of my dear parishioners arrived breathless but grinning widely. She told us about healing miracles she witnessed during her recent trip into town—miracles that wouldn’t have been possible without the help of those who brought them to life! It was in these quiet moments, filled with awe and gratitude for what we can achieve together, that I realized how much more could be done if only we had a means to travel. The truth is, many parts of Kenya are like this—miles of rough terrain making it difficult to reach those who desperately need our help. This includes providing essential supplies such as food and clothing for the needy or conducting pastoral visits in far-flung areas that require more than just faith; they demand action! And so begins my plea: could you join me on this mission? Your support can turn into miracles, too. Imagine us driving up to a village where children are waiting under the shade of a lone tree for their first touch from Jesus in years—only if we can reach them safely and comfortably! With your help, cars like these become rolling sanctuaries carrying our prayers directly to those who need it most. 💚🌱 I invite you to be part of this journey with me as we dare to dream big for the Kingdom of God here on earth—one pothole at a time. Let's bring hope home, where it has been so desperately needed and long awaited. Your donation doesn’t just fund vehicles; it funds miracles in every mile traveled! Thank you for listening to our story and considering how your kindness can turn into life-changing moments for us all. May God bless you abundantly as you have blessed me through this campaign, each step of the way. 🙏💲 Your faith-filled friend always, [Father John]

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