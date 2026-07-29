Revolutionary Roots

Support my 82 year old mother in the epic journey of a lifetime! In her own words "I am setting out on a five-month journey across America to honor 29 direct ancestors who participated in the Revolutionary War, to celebrate their lives and to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. From frontier churches and forgotten graveyards to archives, museums, and battlefields, I will follow the paths of the men and women whose courage, faith, and desire for freedom helped shape our nation. As a retired historian, I turned my research skills toward my own family story. I discovered that most of my immigrant ancestors arrived in America during the seventeenth century, many as Mennonites, Quakers, Amish, and Huguenots fleeing persecution for their beliefs or exile. Their descendants later supported America’s fight for independence and demanded freedom of religion in the Constitution." She will be camping, relying on the kindness of supporters and strangers alike. She will be blogging about her trip and taking photos to document a trip that all of us might dream about. I can only hope that I will be in such great shape when I am her age and still fighting, learning and working to change hearts and minds.