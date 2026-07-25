REVIVING the Churches of JAMAICA

?✨ From: Steve and Ruth Fallin,

Restoration House - Jamaica





This journey we're on isn’t just about raising funds for Missions; it’s about reaching hearts and making a tangible difference in the churches and in the lives of young church leaders in Jamaica. In a way, it all started with a success we had in Mexico. You could say that we were sort of the victims of our own success. We had always said that our definition of "success" would be our ability to "work our way out of a job." But then, that's basically what happened in Mexico. Returning to the mission field after being back in the States for many years wasn't easy, but we did it. We sold everything but what we could get into a small U-Haul trailer and headed for Texas in 2019.





Our vision was just to trust God for the path that lay ahead of us and, wow! He never disappointed us! For the first 2 years, we worked with a Pastor Friend in Mexico City who had invited us to come down. Those first few years were partially during Covid 19, and it was indeed a season in "Trusting God." If you've never been in a 3rd - world country during a global pandemic with thousands of people dying around you in one of the largest, packed, and congested cities in the world, we wouldn't recommend it!





After the dust of COVID began to settle a bit in late 2020, we stepped out to look for opportunities to be involved in more public ministry with our backgrounds in Bible Teaching and Ministry Training. We were invited to teach with a Christ For The Nations Bible School under a Mexican Director who had planted multiple CFNI schools around Mexico City.





In mid 2021, we found out that the Director of one of the CFNI schools in our Network had lost their Director to Covid back in January. No one was stepping up to take his place in Oaxaca, so we were invited to go take over the dying school and raise it back up. We arrived in December 2021, and the Lord just ordered our steps. The school began to take off like a rocket when we moved it to a new location across the city.





The short version is that this Mexican Model for building a Bible School is awesome, and we basically just added to it a lot of hard work, prayer, and a few of our own ideas for recruiting and retaining students. By late 2023, the school had grown from 8 students to nearly 50 students and was still growing. We suddenly realized that God had supernaturally sent us a ministry team like nothing we'd ever seen before. From the worship team (God sent us a whole family of musicians that were awesome!) to Team Leaders in every category, everything just fell into place for them to TAKE OVER!





Our stated goal from the beginning had been to take over the school and raise it up until we had Mexican Leadership that could replace us. We basically just watched God do exactly that right before our eyes. So we did some training for about 7 months after we told the National Director that it would soon be time to release it back to him. According to our last report from Mexico, the school now has over 90 students and is still growing!





The bottom line, we had so much fun watching what God did in Oaxaca, Mexico that we asked God if we could go to another country and do it all over again. After a few months in the US to decompress, we had an invitation to return to Jamaica (our first mission assignment many years ago) and start a new Ministry Training School, and thus, "Equipping The Saints" - Ministry Training School was born!





We've have now brought our first group of students close to the end of their first year, and we're about to recruit our 2nd group of students! Thanks so much for your PRAYERS and SUPPORT towards raising up the Jamaican Ministry School for training young Church Leaders!