Revive Ash Fork, AZ: $50K in 45 Days

🚛 The Opportunity to Revive Ash Fork

Ash Fork, Arizona — the Flagstone Capital of the World along the longest uninterrupted stretch of historic Route 66 — stands at a pivotal moment. The gas station and RV park at 925 E Interstate 40 Hwy (Frontage Rd) is a high-potential property on over 5 acres with excellent I-40 access and visibility. It includes an unbranded gas/diesel station with modern tanks and dispensers, a convenience store/laundromat, showers and bathrooms, 21 RV hookups, propane services, and room for expansion.

This purchase represents far more than a business transaction: it’s a chance to create a vital community and traveler hub that generates local jobs, supports tourism, serves RVers and truckers, and keeps economic activity in Ash Fork rather than letting it fade.

My/Our Story

As a passionate entrepreneur / community advocate with business experience, I’m committed to acquiring and revitalizing this property. I’ve seen how a well-run local station and RV park can strengthen families, attract visitors to Route 66, and build long-term prosperity in our resilient small town. This is my opportunity to invest deeply in Ash Fork’s future.

We’re moving quickly to secure this motivated opportunity and begin operations and improvements that honor the town’s pioneering spirit.

The 45-Day Goal: $50,000

We have exactly 45 days to raise $50,000 to cover a substantial portion of the down payment, closing costs, initial inventory, repairs, and working capital. This critical community-backed funding will help us close the deal swiftly and launch strong operations on this ~$636k property.

Transparent Budget Breakdown

• $20,000+ – Significant contribution to down payment / earnest money to secure the purchase.

• $10,000 – Closing costs, legal fees, title, and permitting.

• $10,000 – Initial inventory (fuel, propane, store goods), minor repairs, and facility upgrades.

• $10,000 – Working capital for first-month operations, marketing, and community integration.

How Your Gift Directly Impacts the Project

• $25 – Helps with outreach and spreads the word across networks.

• $100 – Supports stocking or small operational needs.

• $250 – Contributes to a named RV hookup or repair item.

• $500 – Funds meaningful equipment or marketing efforts.

• $1,000+ – Be a Founding Champion with prominent recognition, regular updates, and potential future perks (e.g., discounted services once open).

Why This Matters – Broader Impact for Ash Fork

• Economic Engine: Creates local jobs, generates tax revenue, and recirculates traveler dollars within the community.

• Traveler & Tourism Support: Reliable fuel, propane, clean showers/laundry, and 21 RV hookups for those exploring Route 66, the Grand Canyon, and northern Arizona.

• Community Strengthening: Transforms the site into a welcoming hub that boosts town pride and supports growth in a place known for flagstone resilience.

• Heritage & Legacy: Preserves and modernizes a practical piece of roadside Americana for future generations.

With your help, this property can thrive under dedicated local ownership focused on service, cleanliness, and community values.

Timeline & Full Transparency

• Days 1–45: Intensive fundraising with weekly progress updates, photos, and milestone celebrations.

• Post-Goal: Swift closing, reopening/renovations, and ongoing reports with receipts and financial accountability.

Every donation will be stewarded responsibly — we’re committed to showing real results.

Why GiveSendGo?

GiveSendGo aligns with our values by directing nearly all funds to the project (donors may optionally add a tip). It’s the ideal platform for this community-driven revival effort.

Call to Action: Be Part of Ash Fork’s Comeback

If you care about historic Route 66, rural entrepreneurship, small-town America, or supporting travelers and locals alike, please donate today and share widely! Connect with friends, family, Arizona communities, RV groups, Route 66 enthusiasts, veterans’ organizations, and local businesses.

In just 45 days, $50,000 can help secure this gas station and RV park and fuel Ash Fork’s revitalization.

Thank you for standing with Ash Fork!

Robert Dyer, Founder

RAD Adventures, LLC

Future Owner/Operator / Community Leader

“Fueling Community, Preserving Heritage – Flagstone Strong”



