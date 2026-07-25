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Help Fund Revival Day of Hope 2026

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byTracy Warren

Fundraiser funds will be received by Revival Day of Hope

Help Fund Revival Day of Hope 2026

Every August, something special happens in Rochester, New Hampshire.


Families spread out on the lawn at the Rochester Fairgrounds. Kids run between food vendors and activity stations. Local organizations set up tables to connect neighbors with resources they didn't know existed... Including help with addiction, domestic violence, finding food and shelter. And then the music starts.


That's Revival Day of Hope! And it is completely free.


No admission. No ticket gate. No family turned away because they couldn't afford a wristband.


This August 29th will be our 6th annual event. In year one, 350 people showed up. Last year, more than 2,000 came through those gates. We've grown every single year, because people in this community keep showing up and bringing their neighbors with them.


This campaign is our effort to fully fund Revival Day of Hope 2026 through community support so this event can grow sustainably for years to come.


What your donation does:

→ $25 helps cover one hour of sound equipment rental

→ $100 helps feed a volunteer crew for the day

→ $250 helps offset artist travel costs

→ $500 covers a full equipment rental item for the stage

→ $1,000 makes a transformational difference toward our goal

→ Any amount moves the needle


Revival Day of Hope Inc is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your donation is fully tax-deductible.


If you've been to this event, you know what it means to this community. If you haven't, we hope to see you on August 29th — because the gates are open, and they always will be.


With gratitude,

Tracy Warren

Founder & Director, Revival Day of Hope Inc

tracy@revivaldayofhope.com · (603) 312-6344 · revivaldayofhope.com

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