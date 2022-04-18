Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Help Me Help Them & God Help Us All!

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $257

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Ricky J. Fico

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Fico

Help Me Help Them & God Help Us All!

    Hello my friends, my name is Ricky J. Fico - -Renaissance Man, Messenger, Writer, Memoirist, Advocate of Democracy, Equality, Freedom, Tranquility, Community, Charity, Clarity—Against Greed, Selfishness, Hatred, Arrogance, Racism...

    I am seeking partners, patrons, and like-minded folks who want to join me in helping to make this world a more peaceful and friendly place - a place bountiful in nature, in spirit and nourishment, 

    1. Let’s Build a World We’re Proud Of—One Gift, One Story at a Time
      In a divisive political and social climate, authentic connection is a radical act. I invite you to explore Gifts Eternalized, not just as a store, but as a sanctuary for those who believe in kindness, humor, justice, and creativity. (I am seeking funds to broaden this shop's reach - advertising, promotions, sales). 

      If you're someone who:

    2. 💐Values originality and meaning in gift-giving
    3. 💐Cares deeply about human rights, the climate, and our shared humanity
    4. 💐Loves art, poetry, and storytelling with a soul.... then what I offer is for you!
    5. The Stories Behind the Designs
      My creativity doesn't stop at physical products. I’m also a storyteller and a writer who shares real stories—some humorous, some heartbreaking, all human.
    6. Beyond the Broken Door is a powerful semi-autobiographical story about homelessness, dignity, and resilience. It follows Roman Cicero, a man who chooses to live on the streets of Chicago, offering a raw and compassionate look at a life most people overlook.
      💐Moods Over a September MoonA Memoir reveals the complexities of growing up in a broken home, chasing hope in unlikely places, and rising through personal storms. It’s deeply personal, and yet, universally relatable.

      These stories are more than writing—they are an extension of the mission behind my shop: to see people, really see them, and to never stop believing in the power of empathy.

Recent Donations
Show:
Frank Pantano
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Sereth M
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

From our Christian Facebook Group, God bless you Ricky. Love your writings, your genuine care for others, your stance in this world and yes, you are one of God’s faithful soldiers!!!

Lizzy
$ 5.00 USD
3 years ago

God bless!

Brian
$ 5.00 USD
3 years ago

I met you last Sunday at the Immanuel Church in Gurnee and I believe in your mission and your vision. I too think it is Gods plan. Hope to see you again at church. Brian D.

Natalie
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Ricky, it has been my honor and privilege to meet u!! No one is ever a stranger in this world!! Keep being you!!! Natalie

Joseph Stupica
$ 7.00 USD
3 years ago

The International Fellowship of Christian and Jews welcome you and your work! God is above all!

Paula
$ 5.00 USD
3 years ago

God is great!

Lizzie G
$ 8.00 USD
3 years ago

You are blessed and I am excited about the Revival, definitely what we need. I am aboard for sure, we will make it happen, have the Faith my brother in God! When I get paid next Thursday I will give more towards your ((our) cause! God is grate!

Aaron Zimmerman
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

I visited your website from the note you handed me in Henderson and I am blown away by your story, “BTBD” I am Jewish and Roman Cecero states it so beautifully clear. I see parables here, you really are an astute writer. I want more. Your bro forever, Aaron!

Alissa Thompson
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

I don’t know if you remember me but I was the one in the Blue Nissan on Horizon Ridge last week and gave you a donation of $5.00 and unexpectedly you gave me a beautiful “Thank You” letter with your website info etc. It is truly wonderful what you are doing. Thank you, thank you!!!

Wesley
$ 5.00 USD
3 years ago

Amen, brother!

Victoria G
$ 15.00 USD
3 years ago

Your life story is amazingly prophetic and certainly inspiring. I love your website and the music videos add power to the content. You have so much to offer and I am so glad that I had the chance to meet you, though briefly I shall never forget the moment!

Kimmie
$ 5.00 USD
3 years ago

God bless!

Becky Schneider
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Great reading, Ricky! You are definitely connected to God in ways some of us may not be, but with your teachings along with the Bible many of us can get closer to Him. The world needs more people like you! Thank you so much!!!! Thank

Harold Gaines
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

Hope this helps!

Jennifer Gold
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

This is amazing! For the last three hours I had been totally immersed in your website- your writings are so profound, so inciteful, so much meaning and you are certainly blessed. This Sunday I will share YOU with my congregation. Lets keep this going!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
3 years ago

Love it!

Cheryl N
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

This is wonderful! I can't wait for the Revival. And your writing is not only phenomenal but truly inspiring.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Please pray for those in the Ukraine who do not deserve the Russian aggression against them!
  • Please pray for all the innocents getting shot and/or murdered in the streets of our cities.
  • Please pray that we of the human race accept the fact that no one race, ethnicity or religion hold dominion over another.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo