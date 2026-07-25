Revival for Cairo IL

Hello. I am Charles, the founder of TCU Ministries. TCU Ministries, along with my wife and me personally, helped fund this trip/revival, and the funds raised will go back toward those costs.

Cairo, Illinois is a place that God has many great plans for. This town, though small, is still a place where many people will one day come to for refuge.

This summer, TCU Ministries, will be hosting another revival there. The first one since 2023. This will be an opportunity for the people of the town to come and be refreshed and experience powerful moves of God. This will also be an opportunity for the town itself to receive the refreshing and the moving of God.

With your help, this revival and refreshing can be possible for the people and the town of Cairo, Illinois, as well as many people watching all over the world and country online. We ask that you prayerfully considering partnering with us and giving what you can to make this revival possible. God bless you!



