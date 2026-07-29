Misson Reversa Italy 2026

We are hoping to go on a short term mission trip to Northern Italy!

Why Italy? Italy is less than 1% protestant, and many of those who are, are not Bible-Believing Christians. Europe is in desperate need of faithful, gospel-centered, Bible-believing Christians and churches. This trip sponsored by the Baptist Churches of New England, is a team from three churches including our church, First Baptist Church of Haverhill, MA. We will be hosting a conference in Mantova, Italy to encourage, train, and support faithful pastors and church leaders throughout Italy and all of Europe.

We are hoping to raise $2,000 each to cover the cost of airfare, hotel, and other travel expenses. In order to raise this, we will be engaged in fundraising, utilizing church resources, as well as spending some of our own money. Would you consider supporting us? What you give will be used to help spread the gospel throughout Europe.

Even if you are unable to support us financially, we would very much appreciate your prayers. Pray that God uses us to support our European brothers and sisters and, if he gives opportunity, to share the gospel with people.