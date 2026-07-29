2026 Colombian Mission Adventure

We are excited to share our upcoming summer mission trip to Colombia with you! This is an opportunity for us to serve others and spread love and hope in a country facing many challenges. You will support a team of volunteers passionate about making a difference and showing God's love to those in need.

During the trip, we will partner with local organizations and churches to support communities affected by poverty and violence. Our efforts will include community outreach, organizing sports camps, and offering encouragement to those in need. We will also share our faith and the message of hope found in Jesus.

To make this trip possible, we need your support. We are raising funds to cover travel, accommodations, and related expenses. Every contribution, regardless of size, brings us closer to our fundraising goal.

Your donation will provide essential support to those in need. You will help share God's love and make a meaningful difference in the lives of people facing hardship. Your support also encourages our team as we answer the call to serve.

Thank you for considering supporting our mission. We appreciate any contribution you can provide and look forward to seeing the impact we can achieve together.





Revealing Hope Ministries

"Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples" Psalm 96:3