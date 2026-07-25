Two Priests ◆ Two Bikes ◆ One Mission

Campaign Story

This July, I’ll be setting out on a journey across Europe on my motorcycle, cassock packed, travelling to some of the most significant Marian shrines on the continent—not as a tourist passing through, but as a priest asking deeper questions along the way.

I won’t be going alone.

I’ll be riding with my friend, Father Matthew, an Anglo-Catholic priest with a deep reverence for Mary, while I come as an Evangelical—grateful for the Church’s tradition, but cautious, and at times openly sceptical, when it comes to Marian devotion.

We don’t begin from the same place.

And that is precisely why this journey matters.

Why This Matters

The Church today often feels strained, not always loudly, but quietly beneath the surface, where conviction and identity sit, and where many people feel caught between faithfulness and fatigue.

Some have already stepped away.

Others remain, but with questions they are not always sure how to voice.

And many are simply tired of the constant sense of division.

This journey is not an attempt to ignore those differences, nor to resolve them too quickly, but to ask whether it is still possible to walk together, honestly and faithfully, without losing either truth or love along the way.

What We’re Really Doing

There is no script for this.

No pre-agreed conclusions.

Just two priests travelling across Europe, stepping into places shaped by centuries of prayer and devotion, and allowing those spaces, and our conversations, to do their work.

We will talk about Mary, Scripture, and tradition, but also about what it means to follow Christ in a Church that feels increasingly fragmented.

There will be agreement at times, and at other moments a real sense of tension, and perhaps, in ways we cannot yet see, moments where something shifts.

That is the journey we are stepping into.

How You’ll Experience It

This journey will be filmed and shared as a dedicated YouTube series called Two Holy Bikers.

Not polished television.

Not shaped to avoid the difficult moments.

But something real, unfolding, and honest.

You won’t simply hear about the journey afterwards.

You’ll be able to follow it as it happens—on the road, in the conversations, and in the questions we wrestle with along the way.

Why I Need Your Help

We are using our own bikes and keeping things as simple as we can, but even so, a journey like this carries real and unavoidable costs.

Fuel, ferries, and travel across Europe.

Basic accommodation and meals.

Filming equipment to capture the journey properly.

Insurance and essential safety gear.

And the production work needed to share this with others in a meaningful way.

I am giving what I can personally, but I cannot carry this alone.

Your support is what makes this possible.

💷 Suggested Giving Levels

£10 – Keep Us Moving Help cover the next stretch of road.

£25 – Sustain the Journey A night’s rest and a simple meal along the way.

£50 – Share the Story Support the filming and production behind the series.

£100 – Carry a Day Fund a full day of travel, conversation, and reflection.

£250+ – Ride With Us Receive a personal thank-you video from the road and exclusive updates.

A Simple Invitation

If you care about truth, but don’t want to see the Church torn apart in the process… If you believe unity matters, but not at the cost of conviction… If you long to see a different way of walking faithfully in a divided time…

Would you consider supporting this journey?

Pray—for wisdom, protection, and openness along the road. Share—so others can follow what unfolds. Give—so this can truly happen.

Because this is not just our journey.

It is one the Church, in this moment, may quietly need.

Rev Dan Two Holy Bikers