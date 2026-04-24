REV Wellness Coach Training Funds

I’m saying yes to God’s call by pursuing Instructor Training through Revelation Wellness. It’s an opportunity to grow in faith and lead others to freedom in Christ. If you feel led to support me, I’d be so grateful. Every gift, big or small, helps bring this calling to life!





My why is I am a trafficking survivor who wants to encorporate life coaching skills and hlep others that are coming out of going through the healing process of trauma and help them move forward into the truth God called them to be, their true identity in HIM and encourage them to take care of the temple God has given them through his word, fitness and nutrition and leaning on the truth.