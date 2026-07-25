Reuniting with my son

Dear Friends and Community,

I am writing this because my son is my whole world, but right now, I barely get to see him. As a single mom, I work two jobs just to pay rent and keep food on our table. I love my boy more than words can say, but trading all my hours for a paycheck means I am missing his childhood.

My dream is to buy a reliable RV for us to live in. This change will lower our bills so I can leave my second job. Most importantly, it means I can finally be the present, hands-on mom my son deserves. We will have a safe, cozy home of our own, and I will finally be there to tuck him into bed at night.

I am working as hard as I can, but saving for a down payment on my own feels impossible right now. I am humbly asking for your help to raise the down payment for our new start. Every single dollar brings me one step closer to my son, and any help you can give means the world to both of us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story and for supporting my little family.