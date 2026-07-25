Reuniting family

After years of dedication and hard work at Walmart, I was unexpectedly terminated, even though I had recently been offered a promotion. This sudden loss forced me to move across the country to live with family, leaving my children behind in Oklahoma with their father and stepmom whom are doing the best they can. The distance has been incredibly difficult for all of us, especially my seven-year-old autistic daughter, who recently confided in me about her struggles and feelings of despair. As a parent, hearing her say she wants to die broke my heart and made me realize how urgently I need to be there for her and my other children.





My goal is to return home and restore balance to my children's lives. The funds raised will help me secure housing once I am back, so I can reunite with my kids and provide them with the stability, love, and support they need. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping us rebuild and move forward together.





I am deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity will help us find hope and healing during this challenging time. Thank you for considering our story and for being part of our journey toward a brighter future.