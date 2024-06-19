The Shire Animals and Colleens Donation Page

Raised:
USD $4,399
Campaign funds will be received by Allan Sivils
Colleen and Charlie with the help of Jerrilyn take care of over 90 animals at the Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary and we are able to do this with the help of our beautiful Patrons who partner with us to help with the cost of the monthly expenditures, which are many and add up. Plus, having to look after three separate properties for the animals there are lots of maintenance and projects always going on for the animals, if you can help monthly it is so appreciated or if it is a one time donation we are so grateful to receive that! We thank you to the moon and back for all the love and support you give for the animals and for Charlie and I with our work for the podcasts we do and the tireless work Charlie puts in for the posts and videos! We live in the country side in the wilds of Mexico and at this time we are having huge amounts of rain and flooding in our area and we are working over time to keep the animals dry and taking the water out of our house! Just a day in the life of the Shire! Thanks be to God!! We love you all so much! Our Angels! Love Coll and Charlie and all the fur and feather warriors!
In love and gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.....
Eternally Grateful!!
Thank you both for all you do. Much love. Val
Great show
Hello, I know you guys will be OK. God takes care of good souls.
Hope you dry out soon. Thanks for all the great shows!
Much Love for All,
Much love!
Sorry to hear of the flooding.
Very Sorry to hear about the Flooding...lLove and Prayers your way Charlie, Colleen, and Jerrilyn too.
Sending prayers, hugs and so much love.
Thank you for caring for the animals and being bright lights.
Miracles are Real.
