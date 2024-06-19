Campaign Image

The Shire Animals and Colleens Donation Page

Raised:

 USD $4,399

Campaign created by Shaney

Campaign funds will be received by Allan Sivils

The Shire Animals and Colleens Donation Page

Colleen and Charlie with the help of Jerrilyn take care of over 90 animals at the Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary and we are able to do this with the help of our beautiful Patrons who partner with us to help with the cost of the monthly expenditures, which are many and add up. Plus, having to look after three separate properties for the animals there are lots of maintenance and projects always going on for the animals, if you can help monthly it is so appreciated or if it is a one time donation we are so grateful to receive that! We thank you to the moon and back for all the love and support you give for the animals and for Charlie and I with our work for the podcasts we do and the tireless work Charlie puts in for the posts and videos! We live in the country side in the wilds of Mexico and at this time we are having huge amounts of rain and flooding in our area and we are working over time to keep the animals dry and taking the water out of our house! Just a day in the life of the Shire! Thanks be to God!! We love you all so much! Our Angels! Love Coll and Charlie and all the fur and feather warriors!

Recent Donations
Show:
LeaAnne Zinke
$ 13.00 USD
23 days ago

In love and gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.....

LeaAnne Zinke
$ 13.00 USD
1 month ago

In love and gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.....

Elisabeth Stowe
$ 333.00 USD
2 months ago

Eternally Grateful!!

LeaAnne Zinke
$ 13.00 USD
2 months ago

In love and gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.....

Val Guild
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you both for all you do. Much love. Val

Christy Burkey
$ 170.00 USD
3 months ago

Great show

LeaAnne Zinke
$ 13.00 USD
3 months ago

In love and gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.....

Debbie
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hello, I know you guys will be OK. God takes care of good souls.

Christy
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope you dry out soon. Thanks for all the great shows!

Lea-Anne Zinke
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Much Love for All,

Tigerlilly
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Much love!

Mary Walters aka Ruflan
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Dane Nik
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Beverly Westbrook
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Sorry to hear of the flooding.

HAL IAN
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Very Sorry to hear about the Flooding...lLove and Prayers your way Charlie, Colleen, and Jerrilyn too.

Pata
$ 99.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending prayers, hugs and so much love.

Karina Ratatree
$ 11.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for caring for the animals and being bright lights.

Judi
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
4 months ago

Rebekah
$ 14.00 USD
4 months ago

Miracles are Real.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo