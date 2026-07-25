Reunite with my kids & Grandkids

After 30 long years apart, I am desperately wanting to reunite and reconnect with my son and meet my grandkids for the very first time. I would love to reconnect my relationship with my son and build a bond with my grandkids for the first time. The distance and circumstances have kept us apart but I have faith that it’s never too late to rebuild those precious family bonds.

I’m seeking help to cover travel expenses and accommodations so I can finally be with them. I’m not able to work due to my disability so getting my check once a month and paying my bills I’m not financially able to go see them without some kind of support. I have faith that with your contributions it will make this long awaited reunion possible allowing us to create new memories together and to bond as a family.

Thank you for considering helping me take this important step in my life. Your generosity means the world to me! Prayers for everyone that reads this.