Reunite theses babies

In October, my daughter Isabella bravely reported that her legal guardian, Michael, had sexually abused her and my eldest daughter. Michael refused to share information about my family or myself for placement for my children, and as a result, CPS placed my son Dyllon (13) and Isabella (10) into foster care. For years, I had no contact with my children and feared I would never see them again until they were old enough to find me mostly because of my decision in life,but ultimately because the day my mother died Michael came and took Dyllon and Isabella. He kept them from everybody that loves them and he mentally and sexually abused them.





On November 9, 2025, CPS found me. I have been sober since March 5, 2024, and have worked hard to rebuild my life. I moved away from South Carolina to change my environment and have not missed a single court date or requirement. I have done everything CPS has asked of me, and they have recommended me for reunification with my children. However, I need a 3-bedroom house and a vehicle before I can bring them home.