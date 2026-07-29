Help Reunite Our Family Through Appeal

We are beginning the appeal process to reunite our family and are asking for support to help us take this critical next step.





We have done everything we can to manage the financial burden of this process up to this point. Like many families navigating a legal situation, the costs have added up quickly, and we have now reached a place where we need to ask for help to continue moving forward.





This has been one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Every day without our children is incredibly hard, and we are committed to doing everything we can to move forward and bring our family back together.





At this stage, legal action is necessary to continue the process. The appeal is time-sensitive, with a filing deadline of June 4. We are actively working to move forward before that date, and being able to do so without delay is critical to maintaining momentum in this process.





Below is a transparent breakdown of what is needed:

• Outstanding legal expenses: $14,000

• Estimated appeal cost (as quoted by our attorney): $30,000 – $35,000

• Ongoing visitation costs: $80 per hour





Our goal reflects not only what is currently owed, but the full cost of pursuing the appeal and covering the ongoing expenses required to stay actively involved in our children’s lives during this process.





To protect the privacy and safety of our children, we are choosing to keep certain details and names private. We truly appreciate your understanding.





Every contribution—no matter the size—helps move us one step closer. If you’re not in a position to give, sharing this page is incredibly meaningful and helps us reach others who may be able to help.





We will continue to share updates as we move through each stage of this process.





We are deeply grateful for any support, encouragement, and prayers during this time.





Thank you for standing with our family.