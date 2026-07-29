Reunite father and son before it's to late

My friend is facing unimaginable challenges. After losing her home, she is desperately searching for her son, who was separated from her not by her own doing. On top of this, she recently learned that her husband of 19 years has cancer, with a tumor located between his heart and lungs. The urgency to find her son has grown, as she hopes to reunite their family before her husband's health declines further.





The funds raised will be used to hire a private investigator to help locate her son, secure a safe and stable place to park her camper with a monthly rental, and cover mounting medical bills. Every dollar will go directly toward helping her rebuild her life, find her son, and support her husband during this difficult time.





We would appreciate all prayers and thoughts for this family. Thank you to everyone who reads this—if you can help, we would be so grateful, and if you can't, we understand. It's hard out here in the real world, but your kindness means everything to us. Your support will bring hope and relief to a family in need.