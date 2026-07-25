Reunite Elton and Mariane with their kids

Mariane and Elton came to the United States from the Philippines with the dream of building a better future for their family. In August, Mariane arrived on a teaching visa and began working hard to save enough money to bring her husband, Elton, and their two young children to join her.

In March, Elton was finally able to come to the U.S. He then received his work visa, but their children had to remain in the Philippines with family while Mariane and Elton continued to work and save for the costs of bringing them over.

They had hoped to reunite with their children in June, but unexpected expenses have delayed their plans until November. They are now working to cover the remaining visa fees, required health insurance, and airline tickets needed to bring their children to the U.S. and finally reunite their family.

We are raising funds to help ease these remaining expenses and support this hardworking family as they take the final steps toward being together again. Any contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated. Mariane and Elton are friends with Jacob and me, Erica.