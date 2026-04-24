REUNITE CHRISTINA AND GRANDMA

My friend Christina is one of the most selfless people I know. Her kind heart is always there to support others, often putting their needs before her own. It’s because of this that I am asking for your support today.





Christina’s grandmother has been an integral part of her life, providing love, wisdom, and guidance throughout the years. Now in her 90s, her grandmother’s time with family is especially precious, and Christina would love the opportunity to visit and spend meaningful time with her while she still can.





Unfortunately, Christina is currently dealing with a back injury that makes traveling difficult. To make the flight possible, she will need a reclining seat that can provide the support and comfort necessary for her condition. These seats are significantly more expensive than standard airfare, creating an unexpected financial challenge.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help bring Christina closer to her grandmother and allow them to create cherished memories together. If you are unable to donate, sharing this message would also mean so much.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Every contribution helps make this special visit possible and is deeply appreciated. ❤️



