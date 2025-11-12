Returning Home to Rebuild My Life

After 15 years away, I'm returning to my home country to be with my elderly mother, whom I haven't seen for many years.





Because of the war, my home has been badly damaged and is no longer suitable to live in. I don't have a job or a stable source of income back home either.





I'm raising funds to repair my home, return to my mother, and start a small business that will allow me to support myself and live with dignity. For me, this isn't simply about rebuilding a house, it's about rebuilding my life, being there for my mother while I still can, and having a safe place to call home again.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me. If you're unable to donate, sharing my story would also be a great help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and generosity.