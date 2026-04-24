Return To The United States.

Greetings, my name is Kenneth. After several years as an American living in Mexico, I’m facing an unexpected situation (eviction) and assistance getting home.





I have no money and no ability to leave.





I originally came with three Shih Tzus who have been by my side for nearly ten years. Sadly, I lost one while here, which was incredibly difficult. The two I have left are my family, and I’m determined to bring them back with me.





My visa is expiring and my current living arrangement has suddenly ended, with a deadline to leave by early July. The area has become increasingly unsafe for all dogs large and small due to thieves, local aggression, and other threats. (I’ve seen more dead dogs here than I can count) I’m planning to fly home to the United States and need support to make the move safely.

The funds will go toward:

Veterinary exams and required health certificates for the dogs

In-cabin flights for me and my two small dogs

Additional paperwork

Basic needs upon arrival

Any amount helps. I’m grateful for anything y’all can contribute or share.





It’d mean a great deal as I try to get us home and return to my family back in the US. Any additional money left over will go towards veterans benefits.





Thank you

-Kenneth