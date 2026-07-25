Return to Belize: Standing in the Gap

Dear Friends and Family,





As many of you know, I just returned from an incredible mission trip to Belize, but a sudden crisis has called me to head right back down.





Another team is preparing to run a vital Youth Camp and Women’s Conference in Belize, but they have just hit two major roadblocks:

1. A Financial Shortfall: A large, committed donation unexpectedly fell through, leaving the camp and conference underfunded.

2. A Leadership Gap: Due to some health issues, 2 key team members had to drop out, leaving the team short on male chaperones.





I have answered the call to step into the gap and return to Belize to serve as a male chaperone so this ministry can safely move forward.





How you can partner with me:

I need to raise funds quickly to cover two things:

The Ministry: Offsetting the lost donation so the youth camp and women's conference can still happen.

My Expenses: Covering my last-minute flight, food, and lodging to get me there.





Whether you can give $25, $50, or $100, every dollar helps rescue this camp and gets me on that plane. If you cannot give financially, please join me in praying for safe travels and for the hearts of the people we are serving.





Thank you for standing with me and supporting the people of Belize!





With gratitude,

Brian Robbins