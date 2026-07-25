Return Louise Arney home to the U.S. for funeral !

Louise Arney (my mother) was traveling in Asia with me (J.D. Arney) when she passed away. I have been in contact with the U.S. Embassy here in Cambodia. The Embassy has told me that they cannot provide any financial help to return my mothers body to the States. I have become stranded here in Cambodia. The Embassy has told me that they could help me return to the states. However I have been very worried about returning without bringing my mother's body back at the same time. I have tried emailing a lot of different charities & foundations asking for help, but I have not received any responses. All I want to do is to get my mother returned to Fayetteville Arkansas for a proper funeral, and have her laid to rest next to my father at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The goal for this fundraiser is $30,000 usd. That should cover the funeral home cost here in Cambodia preparation and transport of my mother, and the funeral cost in Fayetteville. Plus I need to pay the Cambodian hotel owner who has been kind enough to let me stay while I try to get help, an immigration fine for my overstay visa and my transportation cost back to the U.S..